Tinny is undoubtedly the best Ga rapper ever – Wei Ye Oteng asserts

Ghanaian music producer, Wei Ye Oteng and musician Tinny

Wei Ye Oteng, a Ghanaian music producer has named Tinny as the best Ga rapper ever in Ghana.

The producer made this assertion through a Facebook post and was sighted by Zionfelix.net.



Wei Ye Oteng thinks this assertion cannot be disputed.



The outspoken music producer emphasised the renowned rapper’s style, attitude, timing, energy and depth. These, he said, are unmatched.



Wei Ye Oteng added that Tinny was born to do this.

He concluded by conferring the legendary status on Tinny.



Wei Ye Oteng wrote on Facebook: “I have seen and heard Ga rappers spit bars but till date this small boy here is undoubtedly the best GA rapper ever; style, attitude, timing, energy and depth is just unmatched. The way he adlibs his rap sef dey knock me off, herrr Tinny Aletse aka refuse to grow, u were truly born to do this. Legendary wate Oleeeeee Oba’leeeeee.”



