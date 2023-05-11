‘Tinubu has got serious competition’ – Schwarzenegger reacts to Dr. Duffour’s age

NDC flagbearer hopeful, Dr. Kwabena Duffour

In the midst of Dr. Kwabena Duffour’s preparations to contest the NDC flagbearership of the National Democratic Congress and become the presidential candidate of the party for the 2024 general elections, Afia Schwarzenegger has reacted to his age.

The popular comedienne has jabbed Dr. Duffour for still pursuing such a mandate even at an old age.



She established that should Duffour succeed, Ghana will join the list of countries with ‘aged presidents’.



Afia Schwarzenegger said Ghana will be competing with Nigeria for instance, whose president-elect, Ahmed Bola-Tinubu, is over 70 years.



“According to Google, my darling uncle is 79 years old. So next year, he will be 80 yrs + 4 years. Therefore, Mathematicians, how old will my darling uncle be after his term as the president??TINIBU is got a SERIOUS competition …didn't we promise you Nigerians of overtaking, because hmmmmm...come and defend this too,” she wrote on Instagram.



Duffour seeks court injunction against NDC primaries



Dr. Kwabena Duffour is competing with Afia Schwarzenegger’s ‘former favourite’, Mr. John Dramani Mahama, for the flabearership position in the impending NDC primaries.

However, things took a different turn as he filed a suit against the NDC following what he says are some discrepancies his team has identified in the party’s voters register to be used for the exercise.



In a writ filed at an Accra High Court, Dr. Duffour indicated that the party failed to provide the required photo album register five weeks ahead of the elections as stated in the party’s rules.



EB/BB