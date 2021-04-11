Titus Glover explains why he no longer sings Shatta Wale’s songs

Musician Shatta Wale

Former Member of Parliament and Deputy Transport Minister Hon. Nii Kwartei Titus Glover has said that although he supports Shatta Wale, the artiste hasn’t treated him well.

During the 2020 electioneering campaign, videos emerged of the former Member of Parliament singing to Shatta Wale’s songs while campaigning to his constituents.



The former Member of Parliament could sing each word in any song of the Dancehall artiste who is known as the biggest in Ghana.



However, he has said that after all this support, Shatta Wale has never reached out to him as a fan of his craft.

Speaking on Accra-based Hitz FM, the former Deputy Minister said “for sometime now I’ve stopped singing. Like I stated, Shatta is not treating me well because when somebody loves you, promote your music...tell me in this country, which politician can openly promote his music all over and its gone viral. Not even a phone call,” the former MP said on Accra-based Hitz FM.



He said he has made efforts to meet Shatta Wale in person because of the love he has for him but the effort has proven futile.



The former Deputy Transport Minister indicated that he has stopped singing to Shatta Wale’s songs because the artiste has decided not to be friends with him although he likes his craft.