Tiwa Savage reignites beef with Seyi Shay?

One of the biggest afro music festivals in Ghana, Afro Nation kicked off with a concert on December 29, 2022, and artistes who performed really entertained the crowd.

The night saw performances from headline artistes including, American rapper Meek Mill, Nigerian singers P-Square, Tiwa Savage among others.



Amongst all these performances, one artiste whose performance stirred much controversy was Tiwa Savage.



The 'Koroba' songstress did not only trend with her racy outfit, she also took a break in between her performance to address her detractors.



While addressing the crowd, Tiwa astonishingly said, "don't dare play with me because I have a lot of hit songs”.

It’s quite unclear who the award-winning Nigerian songstress was referring to but In 2017, she had a feud with fellow Nigerian Singer Seyi Shay after the ‘You Will See’ crooner sang about the former in the viral ‘F*ck You Challenge’



In view of this, her statement at the Afro Nation concert has left fans wondering if the 'Overloading' hitmaker has reignited her feud with Seyi Shay.



Watch the video below:



