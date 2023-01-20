Tiwa Savage reveals why Nigerian artistes succeed

Singer Tiwa Savage

Popular afrobeat singer, Tiwa Savage, has shared her thoughts on why Nigerian artistes are performing incredibly well globally and breaking barriers in the industry.

According to the songstress, Nigerian artistes are tough and naturally hardworking.



Tiwa said: "I don't know, Nigerians are really ... we are tough, we are hustlers. And I think because the genre is called afrobeat, the godfather of afrobeat is Fela Kuti so maybe that's another reason why."



Speaking further about how she would like to be remembered, she noted that she would like to be remembered as a flagbearer, and an African woman who did not give up when she was turned down.

Watch the video below:



