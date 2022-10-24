To people that doubted me, thank you - Okyeame Quophi

Veteran artiste, Okyeame Quophi

Veteran musician Okyeame Quophi has sent a cryptic message to some people he labelled as ‘haters’ for pushing him to be who he is today.

According to the radio host in a video he shared on Instagram, he would not have been where he is but for the naysayers who doubted him, as well as those who believed in his craft and hustle.



“I wanna say thank you to everybody that never believed in me. People that doubted me. Everybody that ever criticised me for anything I ever did.



‘You are the reason that I wake early in the morning feeling the energy to move on. Just to prove you wrong, I thrive. Without you, I will be sleeping right now. So thank you,” he appreciated.



No one knows what triggered the former ‘Akyeame’ member to utter such statements, but one thing that was clear in his message was how grateful he was.

Okyeame Quophi is one of the most respected musicians of his generation and has in recent years transitioned into radio working with the likes of Hitz FM and Angel FM.







