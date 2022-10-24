0
Menu
Entertainment

To people that doubted me, thank you - Okyeame Quophi

Quophi Okyeame White.png Veteran artiste, Okyeame Quophi

Mon, 24 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Veteran musician Okyeame Quophi has sent a cryptic message to some people he labelled as ‘haters’ for pushing him to be who he is today.

According to the radio host in a video he shared on Instagram, he would not have been where he is but for the naysayers who doubted him, as well as those who believed in his craft and hustle.

“I wanna say thank you to everybody that never believed in me. People that doubted me. Everybody that ever criticised me for anything I ever did.

‘You are the reason that I wake early in the morning feeling the energy to move on. Just to prove you wrong, I thrive. Without you, I will be sleeping right now. So thank you,” he appreciated.

No one knows what triggered the former ‘Akyeame’ member to utter such statements, but one thing that was clear in his message was how grateful he was.

Okyeame Quophi is one of the most respected musicians of his generation and has in recent years transitioned into radio working with the likes of Hitz FM and Angel FM.



ADA/DO

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Bridget Otoo reacts to 'MoMo lady' jailed for wrongly transferring GH¢30,000 to account
He knew the purpose of the photos - Ad agency behind 'Remember Me' billboards fights back
You'll never see solution with your arrogance - Kofi Oduro tells Akufo-Addo
Thanks to Akufo-Addo, Ghana's economy is in the tank - Prof. Hanke
I was paid GH¢300 for NPP campaign ad – NABCO trainee cries
Ofori-Atta has failed miserably, why can't he be fired? - Kofi Oduro
NDC jabs NAPO
'I saved Akufo-Addo’s life in 2006 – Captain Smart
GH¢17m galamsey money: Why minister responded
How Haruna Iddrisu drilled Akufo-Addo’s nominee over his jump from High Court to SC