'To the one I am in sync with' - Rita Dominic celebrates husband on his birthday

Rita Dominic and her husband, Fidelis Anosike

Popular actress, Rita Dominic has showered encomium on her husband, Fidelis Anosike, as he celebrates his birthday.

The actress shared a video of her and her husband dancing at an event, followed by a collage of their old photos on Instagram.



She referred to her husband, the founder of Folio Media Group as the only person she is in sync with.



She also declared her love for him and wished him a birthday full of all the benefits of God.

She wrote: "To my baby... To my booboo...To the one, I am in sync with... I want to wish you a very happy birthday filled with all the blessings of the almighty. May God continue to ordain your steps... lots of love... @fidelisanosike".



Celebrities including Kate Henshaw, Linda Osifo, Chidinma Aneke, Chidi Mokeme and Beverly Osu took to her comment section to celebrate with her and her husband.



