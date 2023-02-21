0
Menu
Entertainment

Today In History: Medikal convicted

Medikal Red 23dx.png Ghanaian musician, Medikal

Tue, 21 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On February 21, 2022, Medikal was convicted for brandishing a rugger 9mm pistol in his car.

The video by the musician was shared on his social media which got the police to arrest him and process him for court.

Read the full story below.

Ghanaian rapper, Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly known as Medikal has been convicted by an Accra Circuit Court for the unlawful public display of arms, starrfm.com.gh reports.

According to the report, Medikal was convicted after pleading guilty to the charge. Medikal had earlier pleaded not guilty.

The court presided over by His Honour Emmanuel Essandoh, has subsequently sentenced the 'La hustle' hitmaker to 300 penalty units, which amounts to GH¢3,600. In default, he will serve nine months in prison.

Prior to this development, Medikal on January 25, 2022, asked the Circuit Court in Accra to order the police to release his gun to him.

Background

In September 2021, Medikal displayed a rugger 9mm pistol in his car without an excuse. The video went viral and led to his arrest on October 21, 2021.

He was remanded in prison custody for five days after which he was granted a bail worth GH¢100,000 with one surety.

Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment below:



Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho below:





Watch the latest episode of E-Forum



ADA/BB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
How Mahama 'replaced' Akufo-Addo for Youtuber's scheduled interview in Munich
Kusi Boateng served me court papers with fake bailiff – Ablakwa tells court
I'm ready to go to jail - Ablakwa restates
It is ignorance to cry when someone dies - Victoria Hamah
John Paintsil slams GFA
Ghana was on track till COVID, Russia-Ukraine war – IMF boss
How social media users mourned and celebrated Atsu’s return
GRA writes to Ablakwa
DDEP is not enough, Ghanaians want us to cut down on the V8s, ex-gratia and more - NPP MP
Sophia Akuffo explains ‘my mouth has been ungagged’ comment