Today In History: Nana Akua Addo breaks down as she talks infidelity in her marriage

Actress Nana Akua Addo

Fashionista, Nana Akua Addo opened up about her marriage during an interview on Peace FM. This was in 2021 after Counsellor Lutterodt asked questions about infidelity.

Below is the story as published on GhanaWeb.



It was a beautiful interview on Peace FM’s Entertainment Review show, Saturday; a description that was trumpeted by the host Kwasi Aboagye, his panelists Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, Socrate Safo, Rex Omar, Kwesi Ennin and listeners as they asserted that Nana Akua Addo exhibited a high sense of maturity in the manner she responded to the questions and also comported herself - GhanaWeb observed.



She had revealed among others how she became a fashionista, an actress, a wife for the past thirteen years and responded to some allegations including claims by Aisha Modi that she badmouthed her to Kenyan singer Victoria Kimani.



A soft-spoken Nana Akua Addo, however, became emotional and shed tears at the latter part of her session when Counselor Lutterodt sought to find out if she’s been enduring or enjoying marriage and the advice she would offer persons who may be encountering what she’s been able to overcome – a question that was a follow-up to the fashionista’s statement that she battled infidelity.



“Some of the most difficult situations I’ve faced in marriage could be infidelity which is very rampant these days. If someone is listening, we chose differently because of our daughters. I’m not trying to advise anybody that if you encounter such a situation, emulate my decision. You need to make a decision based on what is mentally good for you and the kids. And always don’t forget that as much as the man has done that, it outweighs the good things embedded in him. And for that, I’ll give it to my partner; he’s always been there for me and my children no matter what hence we always rise above that,” she said.



“Sometimes, our work is such that our men are being compelled to [do stuff]; I’m not defending him but when it happens, I resort to prayer. My life coach told me you can’t have it all… Where your inner peace is, that is where the devil will strike you harder. I healed myself, stayed away from social media. We built ourselves, forgave ourselves, and tried to move on. Marriage is now like a race; it’s not about who is winning but the resilience you have to endure every pain that comes with it,” Nana Akua Addo added.

It however appeared that Counselor Lutterodt needed a ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ answer. According to him, a number of celebrities have downplayed the essence of marriage hence his quest to find out from Nana Akua Addo her assessment of marriage.



“My issue is, 13 years of marriage… most of your colleagues have said marriage is not important. What has kept you there for all these years? Are you enduring pain or you have something that can encourage the rest of the people that marriage is sweet?” he asked.



In response, Nana Akua Addo said, “Everyone and the level of situations they face in their marriages. I’ve said both of us understand each other. I come from a broken home… My life coach listened to my situation, laid my cards on the table, and asked me ‘which way would you want to pick? You can walk out but when you walk out, you’ve not changed the narrative in your family. Look at the kids, assess your husband if his good deeds outweigh his shortcoming.



“Yes, there was an issue of infidelity but we chose to fight it instead of going our separate ways. I’m able to talk about it now. It’s been years I’ve been broken, I’ve been put together, I’ve healed, I’ve seen therapists; for me to be able to sit and talk about it, it shows that this is a healed woman. I’ve been through a lot,” she said amid tears while admitting that marriage is indeed sweet.



A satisfied Lutterodt remarked, “Marriage is sweet. That’s all I wanted her to put across because there is too much ‘marriage is bad’ in the industry. But from where she’s coming from, she’s made us understand that marriage is sweet.”