0
Menu
Entertainment

Today in 2018: Ghanaian singer Ebony Reigns dies in a car crash

Ebony Reigns 2023.png Late Ghanaian singer, Ebony Reigns

Wed, 8 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana's promising Dancehall musician, Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, chiefly known as Ebony Reigns passed away on February 8, 2018.

The hitmaker died in a ghastly car crash that claimed the lives of two other persons; Franky Kuri and Atsu Vondee on Kumasi Sunyani road on their way back to Accra.

Ebony nicknamed '90sBadGyal' made a name for herself in Ghana's music industry through her songs and stagecraft.

Popular among her monster hit songs include, Hustle', 'Kupe', 'Poison', 'Date Ur Fada', 'Sponsor', 'Maame Hwe' and 'Dancefloor'.

Ebony who was signed to RuffTown Records, owned by Bullet died at the age of 20, just a few days before her 21st birthday.

The late singer whose demise broke the hearts of many was regarded as one of Ghana's promising stars.

She holds the record as the first-ever female to have won the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards. The posthumous award was received by her management in 2018.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Original 90s Badgyal (@ebony_reigns)





OPD/BB
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NDC reshuffle: Haruna Iddrisu takes over Collins Dauda’s front seat
Ibrahim Mahama to pay for treatment, education of former NSMQ genius
K. T. Hammond appointed trade minister, Bryan Acheampong to agric ministry
'Drunk' Ofori-Atta has messed up the economy – Amoako Baah
Ghanaian student in Turkey shares earthquake experience
'Be ready to kill for power' comment: Police mount search for NDC official
Christian Atsu pulled out of rubble alive - Club manager
Brainy but needy orphan gets sponsorship to study pharmacy at KNUST
How 13-year-old who stabbed rapist to death was saved from jail
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Ken Agyapong's claim Mahama was in power for 6 years is false
Related Articles: