Today in History: A celebrity once lured my friend into sleeping with a dog - Korkor

On May 2, 2022, an article about Korkor's claim that a celebrity once lured her friend into traveling to Dubai to sleep with dogs for money was made.

The story engendered conversation about the quest to leave the country which is usually triggered by the desire for money.



Actress famed for her role in the popular ‘Afia Schwarzenegger’ TV series, Korkor, has recounted an instance where a celebrity once lured her friend into traveling to Dubai to sleep with dogs for money.



There have been chilling reports of ladies having sexual intercourse with dogs for huge sums of money in Dubai and some other African countries.



Videos of some ladies captured in a doggy style position with vociferous dogs have since sparked outrage on social media.

But wading in the ongoing discussion and narrating her friend’s narrow escape from a similar instance, Korkor in a video making rounds on Instagram said;



“There is an issue that has gone viral on social media that some women sleep with dogs for money and people think it's not true. This is so real and it's happening. It happened to my own friend. A female celebrity once lured my friend into it. My friend at that time hesitated because she said she isn’t the type that fancy flights. She hesitated with the Dubai trip for a period of six months until she finally agreed.



"When she got to Dubai, a man rented a luxurious apartment for her to lodge in. The said man immediately gave her $10,000 for shopping although he hasn’t slept with her. The man returned 3 days later and gave her another sum of $10,000. The third time the man came around, he asked if they were good to go and the lady was confused. So, my friend started touching the man and he hesitated. He asked if she hasn’t been briefed about her mission in Dubai and she said no.



"The man then informed her that he will be bringing some dogs for her to sleep with. He said they’ll video the whole process but she will be blindfolded. My friend was clearly scared but she agreed to the plan. She deliberately told the man that she was in her menses so she should be given three days to finish with her period and he agreed and left.



"After the man left, the lady called someone in Ghana who helped her process a return ticket earlier than the date on the initial one. She was able to get to Ghana before the day scheduled for her to sleep with the dogs. She managed to escape it.”

Korkor added that her friend was shocked to the bone when she was shown videos of popular Ghanaian female celebrities who have slept with dogs in exchange for money.



“My friend said the man showed him videos of some Ghanaian celebrities that have also slept with dogs and she was shocked.”



Meanwhile, the Nigerian police have established that such acts won’t be tolerated in their country.



According to a Nigerian Police Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, the Criminal Code Act and the Penal Code Act inhibit human beings from sleeping with any type of animal adding that it attracts up to 14 years imprisonment.



He added that their outfit is currently on a manhunt for ladies who have indulged in such acts.









