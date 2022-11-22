Today in History: Do I look like someone who can be sacked? – Maame Yeboah Asiedu

Maame Yeboah Asiedu

Maame Yeboah Asiedu was rumoured to have been sacked by Despite Media but the broadcaster in an interview with Delay said the rumours were untrue.

This was captured in a publication by GhanaWeb on November 22, 2019.



Read the story below.



Contrary to rumours that swelled on social media suggesting she was sacked, Maame Yeboah Asiedu, aka Maame Gold has stated categorically that she was not sacked from UTV, as speculated wildly on the internet.



Maame Yeboah Asiedu, now an ordained reverend minister, took her turn on the popular Delay Show over the week and stated without mincing words that she was never sacked from her job, but rather she resigned and left on her own volition.

When pressed by Delay, host of the show, Maame Yeboah Asiedu retorted that no one can sack her from any job she holds because she is the best. She continued that the feat she has achieved in her life will make it impossible for any ‘boss’ to fire her.



“Me? Sacked by UTV, for what? Me, I am too good to be sacked. Do I look like one of those they can sack?”, she bragged.



Maame Yeboah continued, “When you are a visionary and you know where you are going, you will not be distracted by hearsay. Obviously, at that time I was at my peak, I was the biggest on that TV, so when I left people never expected it, so if I’ve left, people will want to find reasons why I left. They may even speculate and wonder if I was sacked or not but the bosses themselves and my colleagues there know I was not sacked. I left, I was not sacked, I resigned.”



