Today in History: Kwasi Aboagye disrespectfully sacked me from Peace FM - Fredyma

Fred Kyei Mensah (Fredyma)

On November 22, 2021, renowned sound engineer and music producer Fredyma was reported to have expressed utmost displeasure about a treatment meted out to him by Kwasi Aboagye.

Music producer, Fredyma has recounted how he was "disrespectfully" dismissed as a regular panellist on Peace FM Entertainment Show.



Akwasi Aboagye was the brain behind his dismissal from the local radio station, Fredyma has disclosed.



Speaking in an interview on ‘Legends’ on TV XYZ, he told host, Agyemang Prempeh, that he nearly suffered a heart attack with news of his sacking over a mere misunderstanding.



“The show belongs to the host, it’s his program and he has the right to sack me but how he sacked me is the problem because it was very disrespectful."

Explaining the unfair treatment from Akwasi Aboakye, he said:



“I was a panellist on the show at the time when Owusu Bempah made certain statements about Ghanaian celebrities and as we were analyzing his statement, I said Owusu Bempah is my family member and that I will speak to him after the show. After the show, the presenter called me disrespectfully with his left hand that I shouldn’t come for the show again.



“After 14 solid years on the show and considering my sacrifice, my BP shot high because I realized I have wasted 14 years.”



