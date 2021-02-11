Today in History: Willi Roi of Zylofon Media is dead

Willie Roi was a Musician, Songwriter and Multi-Instrumentalist as well.

Two years ago, then Head of Zylofon Arts Club and Music Producer, Willi Roi passed away.

The very accomplished producer with over 40 years’ experience in the entertainment industry died at his apartment at the Royal Richester Hotel in East Legon.



Read the full article as first published by www.ghanaweb.com below:



Head of Zylofon Arts Club and Music Producer, Willi Roi has passed away.



He died in his apartment at Royal Richester Hotel at East Legon, Accra on Sunday, February 10, 2019.



Willi Roi played a vital role in establishing Zylofon Arts Club.

Information available indicates that Willi Roi recently moved into the new apartment from his Tema home to help him reduce the stress after his night gigs in Accra.



According to the report, security officers broke into his room and found his lifeless body after he failed to step out the whole day.



The cause of his death is unknown but his body has been deposited at the morgue of the Police Hospital in Accra.



Willi Roi was a showbiz critic and Zylfon FM panelist who was banned from participating in the station’s “Showbiz Agenda” show following an outburst. He was later reinstated.



He has also been a constant critic of afro-dancehall musician Stonebwoy since he was signed onto Zylfon Music record label.

With over 40 years of experience in the show business industry, Willi Roi has worked with African music legends including Femi Kuti, Sunny Ade, Sunny Okussuns and Daddy Lumba.



He recently groomed talents on the Zylofon Arts Club.



