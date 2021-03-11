‘Today no hallelujah, give it to me well’ – How Charlotte Oduro locked up her husband over sex

Controversial marriage Counsellor Charlotte Oduro has recounted how she was compelled by circumstances to lock up his husband, Apostle Solomon Oduro to ensure he performed his conjugal duties the whole day.

Speaking on the topic “The Needs of Our Partners” on Okay Fm’s Ekwanso Dwodwo with Abeiku Santana monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the outspoken Counsellor observed that most men of God shirk their responsibilities in the pursuit of winning souls for God but said it is a major recipe in breaking most marriages



According to her, it was a similar situation she was confronted with and one morning while the Founder and leader of Royal Victory Family Church International was readying himself to step out, she locked the door and told him in the face that day was devoted especially for lovemaking and not God’s work regardless of his daily plans.



“When initially I married my husband, he never cared about us. All he cared is the church and church…today I am off to see this elder, another time I am off to see that church member. I was angry with him all those years. Forget about the Holy Spirit, after preaching we need to enjoy ourselves in the bedroom”, she disclosed.

Mrs. Charlotte Oduro admitted that she knew ‘what time it was’ prior to marriage.



“I love life prior to marriage even though I was a virgin. I was a public person who loved to hug, kiss and show other kinds of romantic gestures but my husband was too gentle. He was killing me because I was not like that in view of the exposure I had in school. He was the Holy Ghost stigma and too gentle. I no longer go to the nightclub and others but as for my enjoyment in bed, you will hurt me if you do not give it to me. One time I locked him up, told him he was not stepping a foot outside because we were going to devote the whole day to enjoying ourselves in bed….today no church whether you frown or not”, she added.



