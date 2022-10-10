Tonto Dikeh explains why she is hiding her current boyfriend

Actress, Tonto Dikeh

Popular Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh has revealed that she is in a new relationship but she would not make it public.

The single mother of one made this known while reacting to Nkechi Blessing’s sweet message to her boyfriend.



Blessing had taken to her Instagram page to show off a new man, months after parting ways with politician, Opeyemi Falegan.



Nkechi appreciated her boo for coming into her life when she needed a friend.



Nkechi wrote: “I was going to type a long caption, but I rather say dem to you. Thank you for coming into my life when I needed a friend … In just few months you have managed to change few things about me, I am in for a long ride of teachings with you babe, sometimes I wonder if you are really your age. Cus bruh your maturity swept me off my feet, the best communicator I have ever met. Love you for life, Gee”.

Commenting on Nkechi's post, Tonto Dikeh congratulated the actress on her new relationship.



Tonto however revealed that she is hiding her newfound love due to bad experiences.



“Congratulations my baby girl, I dey hide my own like aids make Dem no use me shine again. I love your confidence. If I hear pim ... I love your confidence. If I hear pim, I’ll arrest you when I become DG lmaoo”.