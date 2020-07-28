Entertainment

Tonto Dikeh finally forgives ex-husband, makes peace with him

Tonto Dikeh and Olakunle Churchill

Nollywood actress, philanthropist and Humanitarian, Tonto Dikeh, has said in an interview with journalist, Dele Momodu, that she has forgiven her ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill, for the sake of their child, King Andre.

Tonto Dikeh who was speaking on the importance of forgiveness, said she has come to realise that forgiveness is not about the next person but about one’s self.



She said she has gotten to read the part of the bible where God said he wouldn’t forgive us if we do not forgive others. She added that she forgives easily now but doesn’t like being provoked by the things a person does after she has forgiven him or her.



When asked about her attitude to forgiveness and vindictiveness, she said:



“A man I love and respect always, talked to me about forgiveness and I have come to realize that forgiveness is not about the next person.



“I know that forgiveness is not about the next person but the explanation I got recently really wowed me. It says I have forgiven you not because you have to be forgiven, I have forgiven you because I do not want to put myself in a place of stagnation when it comes to growth, I do not want to put myself in a place of stagnation when it comes to love, i do not want to put myself in a place of warship, progressing, my career.



“Forgiveness is a whole lot and I only just realized that the bible says that if we do not forgive, God cannot forgive us. All these things are in the bible but it never really made an impact to me until someone really explained it.

“So today I would tell you that for me it comes really easy. I forgive a lot but I just don’t like to get provoked by the things that you do after it. I think forgiveness is an essential for ones growth,” Tonto Disclosed.



Asked if there is anyone she would never forgive in her life, Tonto replied that there was no one and that she has forgiven all her adversaries.



”As at this moment, there is nobody I have not forgiven as of today 26 July 2020. There is nobody I hold a grudge on but there are people who I have forgiven but I would never have a relationship with again” She stated.



Tonto Dikeh also revealed that she has forgiven her baby Daddy despite all the mistreatment he meted out to her.



Oh yes, especially him. I forgive him and wish him the best, for my son’s sake. I do. Why not?” She quizzed.



She also spoke about her career as an actress where she said she has rejected certain movie roles to avoid been stigmatized .

Citing Pete Edochie as an example of an actor who has been stereotyped over the years, Tonto said she has often rejected the attempt by the movie industry to get her to always feature as a particular character. She wondered why Pete Edochie still accepts just the same role where the only thing that changes is his name in the movies.



When asked if she has rejected roles in a movie, she responded



”Yes I did. I was one artiste who didn’t like to be stereotyped and Nollywood has this habit. If you watch most of Uncle Pete Edochie’s film, it never changes. Only his name changes. His words never changes, his character never changes, nothing changes. Sometimes his clothes even changes but his name is the only constant thing that changes. They always give him the same role all the time and I wonder why he takes it but then again he is a veteran so I am never going to question that.



I said that to say this. Sometimes when you are good at a role, Nollywood would want to impose that role one you . They would want to give it to you until the whole wold gets tired of your talent because you are playing just one particular role,” Tonto added.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.