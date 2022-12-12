1
Tonto Dikeh must be investigated – Kemi Olunloyo

Mon, 12 Dec 2022

Controversial Nigerian journalist, Kemi Olunloyo, has called for an investigation into Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh following her ambassadorial deal with the government.

Kemi Olunloyo who was reacting to the news of singer, D’banj’s arrest, said that celebrities and influencers should not become brand ambassadors for the government.

Taking to her Twitter page, she noted that Tonto Dikeh should be investigated for her role as the ambassador of The National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons and Other Related Matters (NAPTIP).

She tweeted:

“Brand Ambassadors are NOT needed at Govt agencies. If you want to advocate or volunteer, do it. Not everything is money.

Tonto Dikeh must be investigated in her brand ambassadorial role with @naptipnigeria. Tomorrow is World Anticorruption Day. Financial improprieties are rampant.”

