Tonto Dikeh reveals some important lessons she has learnt in the past 38 years

Nigerian Actress, Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress cum politician, Tonto Dikeh, has shared some of the life lessons she has encountered as her 38th birthday approaches.

The actress wrote on Instagram that she had learned not to reveal all of her secrets to her family and friends since doing so could have unintended consequences.



Tonto has also discovered the value of having several different sources of income, maintaining the secrecy of account balances, and valuing individualism.



Tonto Dikeh claims to have learned that attempting to find closure is pointless and that it is better to go forward and start fresh.



Here are some reactions her statements have sparked below:



danstate4jesus: "Good morning Tonto please can you throw more light on the 2nd to the last part, I need to know what you are trying to say, I believe alot of people as me would want you to clear the air."



rechaelokonkwo: "Her Excellency"

fridawiththegoodhair: "Closure is the biggest scam ever, don’t why we don’t talk about it enough. Happy birthday in advance King"



hadiza_nababa: "This 100% factual,This a Book Period, till its hit one from the top to the bottom he/she will realise this things you said,Thank you for reaffirming my Decisions And Happy Birth king God Favours,Abundance"



iamdanielkemka: "wow! So much wisdom you've dropped here in just few sentence"



diamond1abigail: "My Queen I just learn something from ur write up I will look into tht fixed deposit that y I love you"



