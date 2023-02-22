0
Tonto Dikeh's ex-husband demands apology; threatens actress with lawsuit

Wed, 22 Feb 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Olakunle Churchill, the ex-husband of Tonto Dikeh, has threatened to sue the actress for what he considers slanderous remarks against him.

One can recall that Tonto Dikeh took to social media to accuse Churchill of failing to cater to his son, thereby, leading to an exchange of words.

Tonto claimed that since the court willed the custody of their child to her ex-husband, he had only paid four months of child support.

Tonto, among other things, claimed that Churchill had never paid for their son's school tuition since their divorce.

She also described him as a liar, fraudster, and thief.

Reacting to the said allegations, Churchill accused, Tonto Dikeh of damaging his reputation and fabricating stories about his wife Roseline Meurer.

Churchill for that matter has served Tonto Dikeh with a suit that demands an apology and retraction.

He has asked the actress to apologize for her comments or risk being dragged to court.

Source: mynigeria.com
