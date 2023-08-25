Tonto Dikeh searches for ‘mentally ill’ singer Solidstar

Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress cum politician Tonto Dikeh has recalled Nigerian singer Solidstar's favor for her as she reaches out to the troubled musician.

According to the mother of one, the singer, who is presently dealing with mental health issues, was willing to give up everything for her to succeed in the music business.



Tonto Dikeh recalled how he never demanded anything from her or refused to accept a gift or a hug.



She requested to get in touch with Solidstar's management or family so she could help him out financially.



Tonto Dikeh's post garnered numerous reactions from social media users. Some people told her where to reach out to the singer's brother while others chastised her for calling SolidStar her 'gee' yet did not know how to find him.



See comments here.



goodness_umoh: "Check the post his brothe made you’ll see the contact down the post"

renbossclothings: "My Gee for life that what you will ever be, we will hold each other till the very end through rain and sun my wigo"



tundeednut_sister: "Nice one from Tontolet"



st3trose_r22: "Lonely at the top wey Outstandings full everywhere, na Street Of Rose"



sandrakalu: "Ezigbo mmadu, most misunderstood and misjudged human. God bless you King T"



signaturesbyfabulous: "If he is your person or blood,you should know how to get him..."



