Tonto Dikeh tackles Naira Marley over demand for police protection

Nigerian Actress, Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has criticized Naira Marley for requesting protection from the police before assisting with the inquiry into the death of his former signee, Mohbad.

Two key suspects in Mohbad's murder case, Sam Larry and Marley, had left the country after the singer's death.



Larry reportedly entered Nigeria last week undercover, while the CEO of Marlian Music was still away.



Apparently, Naira Marley said he would only return to Nigeria if the police would guarantee his safety.



However, Tonto has labeled Naira's demands as ridiculous.

Tonto Dikeh accused Naira Marley of purposefully torturing Mohbad to the point of suicide.



She wrote: “No sleep for the wicked. Naira Marley you want your safety to be guaranteed? Laughable. But you never gave #Generalmohbad a chance at life free of bullying, extortion, violence, drug abuser.



"Set ups, beatings, terror and fear of one’s life till the point he felt unaliving himself would be better than facing your ( Naira Marley/sam Larry) wrath. You never guaranteed his safety and always hurt him at every given chance!!”