0
Menu
Entertainment

Tony Amani features Sarah Tobi on new love song ‘Melody’

Tony Amani Features Sarah Tobi On Musicians Tony Amani and Sarah Tobi

Fri, 25 Nov 2022 Source: Francis Amissah

Tony Amani's new single with Sarah Tobi is right on schedule, as promised, yielding a five-star performance that will steal your heart in an instant.

As with previous releases, the polish in Tony Amani‘s vocals remains impeccable, especially for his latest: ‘Melody’. Recorded with fellow US-based artist - Nigerian singer, Sarah Tobi - the two make a pitch-perfect pair. They effortlessly triumph, fuelled by an infatuation that runs a few seconds short of four minutes.

Putting ‘Melody’ into perspective for us, the reigning “US Based Male Vocalist of the Year” courtesy of the 2022 Ghana Music Awards USA explained:

“Normally, in music, the melody is a part of a song that everyone remembers and rarely forgets and I realized this idea could be applied to love and relationships. So, while writing the song, I wanted to emphasize this… and the takeaway is for listeners to at least remember Sarah’s opener for the hook: You’re my melody/Baby you’re the one for me.”

The good news is ‘Melody’ lives up to the hype that followed its announcement a few days ago, arriving as a memorable, five-star performance that will steal the hearts of listeners in an instant, thanks to the vocal quality of the artists involved.

‘Melody’ is also one of the last songs to have been blessed by the magic keys of late Nigerian producer, Dokta Frabz.

Source: Francis Amissah
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study
Ofori-Atta ready to present 2023 budget
Bridget Otoo pokes finance minister for quoting Methodist Hymn at Ad hoc sitting
Former Finance Minister Prof. Kwesi Botchwey is dead
Social media users celebrate GFA, Black Stars for showcasing fugu on arrival in Qatar