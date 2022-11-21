0
Tony Amani shares release date for upcoming song with Sarah Tobi, ‘Melody’

MKP2997 Tony Amani with Sarah Tobi

Mon, 21 Nov 2022 Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

‘Lovin’ You’ singer, Tony Amani has revealed the release date for his upcoming song with US-based Nigerian singer, Sarah Tobi in a recent social media post.

After being awarded “US Based Male Vocalist of the Year” at the 2022 Ghana Music Awards USA in August, Tony Amani is finally ready to unveil his next big thing: ‘Melody!’. Due for release on November 25, the upcoming single will feature vocals from US-based Nigerian singer, Sarah Tobi and the countdown is on.

Touting it as “one to remember”, Tony Amani didn’t dial down on the fever, expressing how excited he was about what was coming our way in a tweet that read: “What’s going on my lovely people.. I’m excited to let everyone know that my latest single “Melody” feat. @sarahtobi._ produced by the late @doktafrabz will be released on NOV. 25th.”

The Ghanaian singer shared in our phone conversation: “The process to get ‘Melody’ done and ready for release was a long and hard one… but by God's grace, it is complete. The feeling is still bittersweet because it was one of the last songs Nigerian producer, Dokta Frabz touched before he met his untimely death last year. God bless his soul with eternal rest”.

Ahead of his exciting new release, Tony Amani will be counting on the likes of you to get the word out. Don’t forget to pre-save ‘Melody’ to not miss out on what the talented singer has in store for us.

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor
