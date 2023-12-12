Tony Dath takes Kumerican music scene by storm with latest hit 'MeP3

Tony Dath

In the heart of Kumasi, Ghana's vibrant music scene, one artist is making waves and capturing the attention of music enthusiasts—Tony Dath, the versatile musician set to become a musical icon.

Known for his prowess in Afrobeat, Dancehall, and Highlife genres, Tony Dath has recently signed with AFJ Liberté Recordz. Born Anthony Beedwa, he proudly hails from the Western part of Ghana, bringing a unique regional flavor to his music.



With a musical journey spanning close to 15 years, Tony Dath has dedicated the past 5 years to the professional realm, leaving an indelible mark on the industry.



Meanwhile, his impressive portfolio includes 15 songs, featuring a noteworthy EP, all of which have found resonance in the hearts of music enthusiasts.



Among his standout tracks are "Obr3," "Abenaa," "Gyae Su," "Obiba," and "Believer," each contributing to Tony Dath's growing popularity and success.



His ability to seamlessly navigate various musical genres has earned him the title of a truly versatile artist in the Ghanaian music landscape.



The latest addition to his discography, "MeP3," has quickly gained traction in the market. The song showcases Tony Dath's musical prowess and unique style, capturing the attention of fans and critics alike.

Nonetheless, Its success is attributed to the artist's ability to blend infectious beats with meaningful lyrics, creating a sound that resonates with a diverse audience.



AFJ Liberté Recordz, the label that recognizes and nurtures Tony Dath's talent, expressed enthusiasm about the artist's recent achievements. The record label sees "MeP3" as a testament to Tony Dath's dedication to his craft and a promising indication of even greater things to come.



In an era where the music industry is ever-evolving, Tony Dath stands out as an artist who continues to captivate audiences with his distinctive sound and unwavering commitment to his art.







As "MeP3" continues to climb the charts and gain momentum, it's clear that Tony Dath is poised for a significant and enduring presence in the music industry. Fans can expect more exciting releases as the Kumerican artist continues to carve his own path in the world of music.