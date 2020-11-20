‘Too many old heads’ in our political governance, ‘total overhaul’ needed – EL

Rapper E.L

Ghanaian rapper EL has indicated that Ghana deserves a much younger generation at the helm of governance.

The younger generation, he noted, is more aware of the problems that affect the youth and capable of finding better solutions.



Speaking to the host of Class91.3FM’s Class Drive, Prince Benjamin on 13 November 2020, the ‘Kaalu’ hitmaker said he would wish for “a total overhaul” in Ghana’s political leadership and advocated a government structure that will involve people who “will be way younger, to start with”, adding that: “There are too many older people and we are supposed to be moving forward”.



“There are a lot of old heads in our politics these days, who have absolutely no clue [about] the direction that we want to move because we have the future in our hands”, EL asserted.



Born Elom Adablah, EL reiterated: “So, for me, first of all, it will be way younger, there will be policy changes regarding a lot of things; I can't even begin to mention”.

EL won the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards ‘Artist of the Year’ award in 2015.



He has multiple hits like ‘Obuu Mo’, ‘Enaa Bo Po’, ‘Shelele’, and ‘Auntie Martha’ to his credit.



He is currently promoting his single, titled: ‘Still Papping’.