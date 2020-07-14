Entertainment

Too much makeup makes some people look like Jezebel in the Bible - Daughters of Glorious Jesus

Daughters of Glorious Jesus

Veteran Ghanaian gospel trio Daughters of Glorious Jesus has said too much of makeup is bad.

The group made up of Cynthia Agyare Appiadu, Monica Owusu Ansah, and Edna Agyare Sarpong, didn’t condemn makeup entirely but consider too much application as bad.



They made this statement during an interview with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom FM over the weekend.



Their statement was in response to a comment made by Evangelist Papa Shee regarding women in Christ who apply makeup.



According to Daughters of Glorious Jesus, is good to do make-up but doing it too much is rather bad because at least a woman needs to look good and not too much of it.

“You know what the Bible said you can eat more but too much of it is a sin, therefore applying too much of makeup is actually bad.”



“Sometimes you meet a lady with too much makeups, and she looks like Jezebel in the bible. Then again you might have pimples on your face and since you can’t just take it out you need to do makeup a little to cover it up so that you look good….Papa Shee might be right over what he said but he should not be arguing with the word of God,” they said.



Last year, the veteran gospel trio marked 30 years in the music industry and they are continuing the celebrations in 2020.



They are out with a new song titled “M'aseda ndwom”.

