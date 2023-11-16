Too much negativity by Ghanaians killing the music industry - E.L fumes

Musician, E.L

Ghanaian artiste, Elorm Adablah popularly known as E.L has bemoaned the high rate at which Ghanaians tend to be more focused on the negatives in the music industry than the positives.

According to him, consistent criticisms aimed at musicians from some sections of the public impede the growth of the music industry hence it needs to be addressed going forward.



The rapper slammed individuals who are fond of comparing the Ghana music industry to other African countries because it tends to affect the artistes and industry players in various ways.



Speaking in an interview with MX24 TV and monitored by GhanaWeb, E.L entreated Ghanaians to be more focused on the positives in the music industry and desist from lambasting artistes when something goes wrong.



"I don't know if it's a Ghanaian thing, but we tend to focus on the negative. We tend to amplify the negative. What haven't we got or what hasn't he or she done? And I think that's something that affects us very much in this industry.



"We are a small market, but I think we have capabilities that are not present in any other parts of Africa. So we should focus on our strengths. And I think that will help us to transcend to the next level. We are a little hard on ourselves. We tend to bash each other so much more than we tend to try to uplift,” he said.



E.L continued: “I don’t know if you'd agree with this, but we tend to focus more on what we're not doing than what we are doing as creatives, as artistes. We're in an industry where comparison is high. We look at what all these people are doing.”

Criticism by netizens on social media when an artiste has an issue, has become rife in Ghana with the recent one being Stonebwoy who was subjected to ridicule for missing out on a Grammy nomination.



