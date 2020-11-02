Toosweet Annan joins NPP campaign

Toosweet Annan was captured with Bibi Bright during an NPP campaign tour

Ghanaian actor, Toosweet Annan has joined the list of public figures who have announced their support for political parties in the country ahead of the December 7 polls.

Looking at the number of celebrities who have declared their supports for these parties, it is no more shocking when an issue like this crop up.



In a photo sighted by Zionfelix.net, Toosweet was seen campaigning together with Bibi Bright for the New Patriotic Party at Manye Krobo in the Eastern Region.



Bibi disclosed how well they were received by the residents who are poised to vote for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the forthcoming general elections.



She captioned a photo of her and Toosweet Annan:

“@toosweetannangh and myself set off from Accra at 5:30 am for a door to door campaign at Manye Krobo Eastern Region.



It’s has been overwhelming So far. The community is tired of 28yrs of NDC, they have changed their minds, they admitted to have enjoyed the good policies of the NPP government.



Every family we visited has a beneficiary of either FSHS, Nadmo and the many policies of the NPP Administration. The community of Akuse has fallen for NPP. We wish the incoming MP Samuel Nuertey Ayertey “Teddy” good luck, may this election witness the end of 28yrs of NDC and new beginnings for the community of Akuse and lower Manye Krobo constituency as a whole... we are Winning but we must Win! 4more4Nana 4forTeddy.”



