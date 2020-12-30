Top 10 Ghana Twitter trends of 2020

Endsars, 'Dada awu' and Attaa Adowa were part of the biggest trends on Twitter this year

The outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus had a ripple effect in all spheres of life. To many people, social media became the only avenue to catch a glimpse of hope and excitement.

New trends developed in this regard, to at least, restore some smile during the rather depressing period of lockdown and the aftermath.



Now economies, people are still recovering and those trends are still being appreciated. GhanaWeb in this article sheds light on some the trends that made quite an impact;



1. Attaa Adowa trend



In January, shortly after Bosom PYung made his debut with the release of Attaa Adwoa song, a Twitter trend began to mimic the unique blend of traditional trap music.



As if it was intentional, the song came with a specific dance named the “Attaa Adwoa dance” to compliment which complimented the trend.





I knew this attaaadowa guy song was on to something! I wasn’t feeling it for no reason ???? — T R A C Y (@Tamoh_) January 17, 2020

Attaa Adowa to the world pic.twitter.com/s1c3gc6boq — Pope_des (@desmonddapah) January 11, 2020

Officially , we name this Dance the "ATTAA ADOWA DANCE" ???????????????????? — POSTY ???? (@SportswearGh) January 10, 2020

The whole 2020 ebi these guys (Dada Awu) wey get hype pass for Ghana. pic.twitter.com/Sn3K5tNv5P — KOJO BANKZ ???????? (@KoJo_Bankz99) December 3, 2020

Ghanaian pallbearer, Dada Awu gave rise to this trend with their rather interesting style of switching up the mood at funerals.One of their numerous videos dancing with a casket hit the internet and that was the beginning of the trend.This trend seemed to have been a perfect fit for mood at the time, as several countries battled the novel coronavirus and its related deaths.The trend started in Ghana and hit other parts of the world in less than a month.

Who go be the dada awu tomorrow?

NPP. OR NDC ?????????????? pic.twitter.com/osayUbJFyg — senti_vv????? (@_csenti) December 6, 2020

This is another group or the same dada Awu group. This is classic. pic.twitter.com/PmqNn1oOr9 — SHATTA BA CONFIRM (MOKO HOO)???? (@shattabaconfirm) August 30, 2020

This Christmas dier yawa ooh ...I didn’t save money for December because they said by June de33 na obiaa wu ???????? — Nanakwameflex???????? (@Nanakwameflex3) December 20, 2020

"By June de33 na obiaa awu" but we are still alive ???????????????? let's go and praise our Maker #PraiseJam2020 — Kwadwo Oppong Nkrumah Parody ???? (@konkrumah_) December 4, 2020

Fellow ghanaians do you remember by june de33 @gyaigyimii — Ajay Dhusted (@EmmanuelDhusted) June 24, 2020

Call it sarcasm or a conspiracy theory but the idea of the coronavirus wreaking havoc in the country ate deep into the minds of many Ghanaians.Since the confirmation of the first case in March 2020, the catch phrase “By June de33 na obia awu” which literally meant “By June everyone would be dead” was practically used to trade death with laughs.But when June came without any sign of doom, tweeps began to use its trend to communicate their visions they hope to achieve and some habits they intend to halt when the virus ceases.One of the biggest Twitter trends this year has been the Before and After Benin trend. Benin is one of the four immediate neighbouring countries of Ghana.However, according to some Twitter users, it has become a hub for traditional African charms popularly known as ‘Juju’.While the trend was rife in the middle of the year, some horrifying stories were being told about the potency of African ritualists in Benin. But that did not scare tweeps who were eager to skim the last laugh out of every issue.They usually shared photos of their past (mostly depicting a gloomy phase) and their present. It was a exciting period for celebrities and other public figures, as well.

This trend subsequently gave rise to other trends like “Before and After”, “How it started vrs How’s it’s going.”





How it started Vs How it’s going pic.twitter.com/AKAhoSMJgc — ????Dsybeats???? (@dsybeats) December 28, 2020

African Father: Kwesi Turn the Tele off and sleep



Child: Daa saa, ECG Ejumanu

#yagyae

Few moment later pic.twitter.com/KmhmuC7JE7 — Dr Solution (@DrSolution11) December 19, 2020

Babe I'm sorry. I don't want to lose you



Saaa Arsenal adwuma no #yagyae — kwesi.mael???????????? (@Obanyansafo) December 19, 2020

Pastor: sow a seed into your life in 2021.

Me: )sofo, saa planting for food and jobs ajuma no, #yagyae pic.twitter.com/czVEgrmalh — Hurricane Kofi (@king_Strips) December 19, 2020

‘Yagyae’ in the local Twi dialect literally translates as “We’ve stopped”.It became a big trend on Twitter and other social media platforms some few weeks to the festive season. Ghanaians started tweeting about things they intend to put a stop to, particularly in their relationships.Not only that, it was also used to communicate some archaic practices people intend to discontinue in the new year. It is not yet clear who or what started it but it was, as a matter of fact, heavily patronized.Perhaps one of the biggest global trends this year. Tens of thousands of Nigerian youths took to the streets for more than two weeks to protest against police brutality.The Nigerian youth, mobilised through social media, began staging demonstrations calling for the abolition of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), which has long been accused of unlawful arrests, torture and extrajudicial killings.Global leaders and personalities joined the trend to demand justice for persons who were either harassed, killed or maimed by security forces. Proxy demonstrations also took part across the world including Ghana.

#EndSARS is only trend i want to see till new year.... pic.twitter.com/sdJPU918iA — ????spokesman ???????????? (@iamoluwabiggie) December 29, 2020

We need to tell ourselves the home truth that democracy is not working in Nigeria. You can't have freedom and still get killed for demanding for a better country like we witnessed on 20-10-2020.#EndSARS pic.twitter.com/SwwcFRXc8O — T R N (@flexdada) December 29, 2020

Kweku Krewiah. The First Man To Eat His Bestie In The History Of Ghana pic.twitter.com/aSaGLkL9Ll — Joey Whyte?????????(Jersey Guy) (@JoeyWhyte_) August 24, 2020

David Abukati and Milicent Aworowa, first relationship which ended in tears.#History pic.twitter.com/crg5r64k9f — Kofi Awuah (@KofiAwuah18) August 24, 2020

Meet Emmanuel Yeboah. The first Man to say Meeehhhhh in 1685 ???????????? pic.twitter.com/EkQXjBUyUc — THE GOAT ???? (@ay_poyoo) August 24, 2020

Isaac looking at Abraham after he almost sacrificed him#TweetLikeABibleCharacter pic.twitter.com/vfXtKceK8E — GeraldMouse° (@GeraldChirove) February 19, 2018

Ghanaian social media users at a point, refused to be submerged in political tension that preceded the elections.Getting to the third quarter of 2020 the pseudo historical trend emerged and once again, it was a merry making avenue for most Ghanaians. It was big.Instead of presenting history in its accurate form, they rather merged with existing trends with a touch of humour.This became one of the funniest viral trends the internet saw.With the #tweetlikeabiblecharacter, people depicted per their knowledge, how some Christian Bible characters would have reacted to some contemporary issues.

Zacchaeus in the tree waiting to see Jesus #TweetLikeABibleCharacter pic.twitter.com/HS60D8Bbsy — Karl Sinatra and 103 others (@KarlSinatra) November 15, 2020

#TweetLikeABibleCharacter



God: You shall not eat the fruit of this tree

Eve: pic.twitter.com/5SSJuwoL9R — The Godfather (@o_goshi18) January 6, 2018

money finish, eye clear, Slay King mode activated ???????? https://t.co/I5RA73krjN — OLDBOYY (@15slapssss) December 29, 2020

December money finish

Eye clear

Visiting mode activated pic.twitter.com/72XF37U4SZ — Soloku Hene???????? (@Sua_Nyansa_wai) December 30, 2020

Okay I’m done. I use my vacation to binge watch series. It’s over

Eye clear

Serious mode activated. — Georgie Porgie???????????????? (@VictoriousGeorg) December 28, 2020

The Slow-Motion trend began on TikTok and slowly spread to other social media platforms.With music in the background, people would act or dance at normal pace and then switch to slow motion, without any form of video enhancement.There were a few excellent ones but in the dying phase of the trend it was diluted by people who only sought to ridicule participants.This trend started just some few weeks to the festive season.People humorously used the trend to communicate a period of full realization; where they come to terms with the truth about issues and make a decision on their next line of action.