Top 10 Ghanaian gospel artistes in America

Cee Music

Source: Entertainment Talkers USA

1. Nii Addo: Nii Addo holds the top spot as the most popular gospel artist in America. He is the current winner of the Praise Achievement Awards and GMA-USA Gospel Artiste of the Year. With numerous performances at events across America, he has gained immense popularity among his compatriots.

2. Cee Music: Cee Music remains the best female gospel artist in America, boasting a impressive record of shows and awards. Her performances at various American shows have earned her significant recognition among Ghanaians. She is the reigning Female Artiste of the Year at the Ghana Music Awards-USA.



3. Rev Graceman: Reverend Graceman is celebrated as the best Ghanaian worshipper in the diaspora, earning him a prominent position on our list. His performances across various American states continue to touch the hearts of many Ghanaians.



4. Millicent Yankey: After hosting the most remarkable Ghanaian diasporan gospel concert in America, she secures the fourth position. Millicent Yankey currently holds the title of Best Female Gospel Artiste of the Year at the Praise Achievement Awards. This artist based in Atlanta is also recognized as one of the best-branded Ghanaian artistes in America.



5. Melody Frimpong: Melody Frimpong is a well-known name in the Pentecostal ministry and is often compared to Diana Hamilton in America. She has an extensive catalog of tracks to her name and is considered one of the finest female performers in America.



6. Herty Corgie: Herty Corgie is hailed as the best female Ghanaian vocalist and performer. She received the Female Artiste/Vocalist of the Year award in 2022 at the Ghana Music Awards USA and was also named Female Vocalist at the Praise Achievement Awards. Her remarkable stage presence is admired by many of her compatriots.

7. Humphrey Tettey: Known as one of the best praise and worship leaders in the Ghanaian community in the Delaware Valley, USA, Humphrey Tettey's vocal prowess earned him the title of Best Male Vocalist at GMA-USA 2021.



8. Mill Addison: The maker of the hit song "Mala" holds the eighth spot due to her contemporary style of singing and her recognized worship abilities. She is considered the best Ghanaian Female Artiste in New Jersey and has received numerous nominations at GMA-USA, GEA-USA, and Praise Achievement Awards.



9. Royal Mama: Royal Mama is recognized as the most promising Ghanaian Gospel Artiste, having won three awards at GMA-USA.



10. Ama Kutin/Sarah Sings: In a tie between two versatile singers, Sarah Sings is celebrated as the best Ghanaian Gospel artiste and female vocal powerhouse in Delaware. Although she hasn't secured any awards yet, she has been nominated at several prestigious award programs, including GMA-USA, GEA-USA, and Praise Achievement Awards. On the other hand, the SDA singer Ama Kutin has released an EP and is regarded as the best Ghanaian Female Artiste in Massachusetts. Her vocal prowess is truly exceptional.