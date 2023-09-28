Top 10 US-based Ghanaian artistes

Jay Hover

Source: Entertainment Talkers USA

It is essential that we review the accomplishments of our Ghanaian musicians living abroad who have been successful in projecting our culture and music to the world.

As part of "The Review," we take a quarterly look back over the last nine months of their projects.



After reviewing our statistics, we have identified the ten most popular artists from January to March 2023, April to June 2023, and July to September 2023.



Among all the musicians living and working in America this year, these are the artists who have truly captured everyone's attention:



1. Jay Hover: Crowned as the Artist of the Year at the GMA-USA and Ghana Entertainment Awards-USA 2023, his famous hit track "One Legge" has propelled him to the top as his views on all social media platforms continue to soar, and his popularity keeps growing. He has recently released a new track titled "We Dey Walk," which is performing exceptionally well.



2. Nana NYC: Nana NYC holds the second position and has performed at numerous shows this year alone. He remains the most popular among his compatriots and is the oldest musician/rapper Ghana has ever produced in the diaspora. He is also the two-time GMA-USA Hiplife and Hip-hop Artiste winner (2022 and 2023).

3. Jamin Beats: He won Male Artiste of the Year at GMA-USA 2022 and has remained relevant by performing at many shows this year. He is a producer and singer of most of his singles. His current hit song, "Blessings," continues to be on the lips of many Ghanaians.



4. Too Wan 8: This duo has graced several events this year and continues to provide their fans with much to talk about. Their fan base remains one of the largest in the United States.



5. Jay Baba: A multi-talented artist who blends Highlife and Afro Beats, Jay Baba is not only known in America but also well-represented in Ghana. He won the Best Collaboration of the Year at this year's GMA-USA.



6. Nee Oseye Adeleke: Having won the Best Highlife Artiste back-to-back at the GMA USA and other awards in Ghana, this versatile artist holds the sixth position due to his consistency in performing at shows and elevating Ghanaian Highlife music to the top in the diaspora.



7. Elizha: Elizha occupies the fifth position with her single "Bad Love," following her hit "Police." She won the State Awards of the Year 2022 and Female Vocalist of the Year 2023 at the GMA USA, establishing herself as the leading female vocal powerhouse in the USA.

8. Dreams GH: It's no surprise that the "Sexy Singer" is in the eighth position due to his unique style and flair. He has captured the hearts of many females in the diaspora and can be referred to as the Kwabena Kwabena of America.



9. K Rocks: K Rocks secures the ninth position with his rap style. His remarkable delivery has earned him a spot on our list. This Atlanta-based artist has been featured in several shows this year, including DMV Party in the Park and ATL Party in the Park.



10. Waliy Aboumarna: The New York-based artist claims the tenth spot with his rap prowess and exceptional stage presence during this year's GMA-USA. He is recognized as one of the best Ghanaian rappers in America.