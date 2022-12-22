Top 20 albums and EPs of 2022

Album covers of of popular Ghanaian artistes

A tall list of Ghanaian artistes recorded a good year with the release of albums and extended play records (EP) that broke charts and cemented their names on the continent and also exposed their tunes to new listeners worldwide.

Music lovers were blessed with albums and EPs from their favourite artistes with some songs topping charts and becoming a favourite of many.



The year 2022 also witnessed 'new school' artistes including Black Sherif, Amerado, and Larusso releasing their first-ever studio album that afforded them a good year.



Female vocalist, MzVee, released an album with Wendy Shay and Enam blessing fans with an EP.



Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale in September also released an EP after publishing the release date of his much-anticipated 'Gift Of God' album which is yet to be made public.



Check out the list of albums and EPs realised in the year 2022:

1. The Villian I Never Was by Black Sherif



2. JAMZ by Sarkodie



3. The Unbroken by Ayisi



4. Son Of Jacob by Kwesi Arthur



5. The Kadosh by Joe Mettle

6. Songs Of Peter by Fameye



7. 5 Star by King Promise



8. 4Play by KiDi



9. Enigma by Wendy Shay



10. G.I.N.A by Amerado

11. Sounds From The Slums by Larruso



12. The Truth - Shatta Wale



13. Slum To Hills by Addi Self



14. Fa Me Saa by Kwabena Kwabena



15. 10 Thirty by MzVee

16. Buokrom Boy by Strongman



18. Atia-The Archive by Epixode



19. Wuieve by Enam



20. Wanimonyam So by Esther Smith