Top 6 photos of Twene Jonas chilling that prove the US system actually works 24/7

Twene Jonas

Twene Jonas who was neglected by friends and family because of poverty while living in Ghana has become an online sensation after leaving his motherland for the United States of America.

He doubles as an actor, movie producer and director.



Twene Jonas has been making a lot of videos lately suggesting that the US is ‘heaven on earth’ and its system works ’24/7? because the country's leaders are wise.



Jonas has been constantly indicating in his videos, the various elements in the US economy that make the country better than Ghana.



He urges Ghanaian leaders the emulate the US example.



Today, GBase.com has gathered six cute photos of Twene that show how he has been chilling all day, which is why he believes the US is heaven on earth.



See photos below.





















