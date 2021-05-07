Top American star JC reveals why Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy,Wendy Shay are the biggest acts in Ghana

Source: Ebo Safo, Contributor

Music they say has no boundaries, and almost all the great artistes in Ghana, Africa and beyond are working very hard to the top. One of the top American Song writer and performer, known as JC, has revealed to the world why he has so much respect and love for Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy and Wendy Shay Music coming from Ghana.

Speaking in an exclusive one on one interview with prolific celebrity blogger Ebo Safo, live on his renowned Entertainment Show dubbed Celebrities Vibes Hour on Holy Dazz Online Radio, he made it known that, he is planning to visit Ghana and Africa for the first time in his life by the end of the year.



According to him, since his infancy in the United States of America, he has been hearing so much about Ghana, and he intends to make a visit to the country for the first time in his life by the latter part of the year.



When he was asked by the host to mention few afro-beats artistes from Ghana whom he loves most of their works, he mentioned Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy and Wendy Shay as his favorites, and also added that, when he comes to Ghana, he intends to collaborates with theses great artistes from the Country.



Justin Crowder popularly known with his brand name as JC career really began to kick off, after his independent release of his first album 'All of Me', which was a major global success.

JC has managed to work with some of music’s heaviest hitters: Diddy, Future, T.I., Rick Ross, Wyclef, Bangladesh, Zaytoveen, and Brian Michael Cox (to name a few) and sharing the stage with Chris Brown, Migos, Usher, Lil Wayne, and many more; performing at everything from school pep rallies to radio station/community events to major concerts, including Atlanta’s largest show.



Watch the video of his full interview below :



