Top-notch artists to showcase their works at sound out 2020

Logo of Ghana Export Promotion Authority

The Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) in partnership with Ghana Tourism Authority and Beyond the Return Initiative, is set to organize an art exhibition to showcase existing talents within Ghana’s Industrial Art and craft sector.

The three-day premium fine Art Exhibition is dubbed Sound Out 2020 and has the theme - “African Art lives on”.



A statement signed by the Public Relations Department of GEPA and copied the Ghana News Agency said the event seeks to showcase the best of premium art to art-lovers and promote the rich distinctiveness and uniqueness of fine art and music to the Ghanaian public.



The statement said Ghana’s Art industry, usually bordered around music and dance, pottery, metal, wood carvings and textile works among others with fine art relegated to the background.



However, Industrial Art & Craft sector is one of the four key categories of Ghana’s non-traditional exports.

“With the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) scheduled to begin on January 1, 2021, coupled with the expectation that intra-African trade will increase by some 34.6 billion US Dollars, events such as ‘Sound Out’ presents a premium platform to showcase high-end talent to the market of 1.2 billion Africans on the continent,” the statement said.



Work on display at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre from December 18 – 20, 2020 would be from seasoned Ghanaian fine artists such as Sami Bentil, Wiz Kudowor, Afua Asabea Asare, Nicholas Kowalski, Rojo Mettle-Nunoo.



Others include; Amarkine Amarteifio, Martin Dartey, Victoria Adoe, Godwin Adjei Sowah, Betty Acquah, Kojo Danku, Gabriel Eklou, Larry Otoo, Nana Yaa Omane Peprah, Samuel Prophask Asamoah, Daniel Kukubor, Nana Kwasi Agyare, Kwesi Nyarko, Seth Clottey, and Kobina Nyarko.



The Exhibition would also be open to the general public from 1000 hours to 2000 hours each day.