Top showbiz controversies in 2023

L-R: Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale Sarkodie

Controversies in the entertainment industry were more epic in 2023 as issues emanating from showbiz concerts and personalities generated conversations in the country.

Some of the much-talked-about controversies include; Yvonne Nelson’s book detailing her relationship with Sarkodie, thugs' invasion of UTV, Mzbel son’s ‘There is no God’ comment that sparked an outrage, Stonebwoy’s clash with Shatta Wale over stadium booking and others.



In this piece, GhanaWeb brings you a list of controversies that generated conversations in the year 2023



1. Yvonne Nelson and Sarkodie



Sarkodie trended for the better part of the year when he was mentioned in a past relationship with actress Yvonne Nelson in the latter's memoir titled 'I am Not Yvonne Nelson.'



Yvonne detailed her version of how Sarkodie impregnated her but asked her to abort the child because at the time he was young and not ready to become a father.



She also spoke about being driven to the clinic where the procedure was undertaken but abandoned to deal with the associated pain all alone by Sarkodie.



A little over a week on, the rapper posted a track titled 'Try Me' on his official YouTube page telling his side of the story.



The track had a mixture of English and Twi rebuffing Yvonne’s narrative about the pregnancy and what ensued after she disclosed it to him.



"If you don’t love me, leave me. Why are you pestering me? What is meant for me you have gone to give to Kwame. I have become teary. If you don’t love me, leave me let me be. Someone else is longing to be with me, when you were leaving me you failed to notify me. Baby girl don’t try me,” the chorus goes.



Barely hours after Sarkodie gave his account through the audio track posted on his YouTube page, the actress cum author replied via Twitter.



"Insults won't work Michael. Respect womanhood, I’m happy the world gets to see how you are playing this and the real you. Young women get to learn from this. You would get the applause for a rap. still doesn’t change the TRUTH," one of her tweets read.



There were divergent opinions shared by members of the public concerning Yvonne Nelson’s claims and Sarkodie’s reply.





2. Thugs invasion of UTV



A group of thugs forcefully entered the United Television (UTV) studio during the live broadcast of the 'United Showbiz’ programme.



The incident took place on Saturday, October 7, 2023, during a disruption of the station's prime-time entertainment show.



They (the thugs) disrupted the program and made threats against the host and guests present.



The cause of the attack was linked to A Plus, a panelist on the show, who tore apart a letter from the NPP leadership requesting changes to the United Showbiz panel.



The invasion by the NPP-affiliated individuals was widely condemned by various entities, including the Ghana Journalists Association, the Information Ministry, and several other organizations.



The 16 thugs were convicted and fined GH¢2,400 each by the Achimota Magistrate Court after their involvement in an attack on the offices of United Television (UTV), citinewsroom.com reported.



The convicts faced charges of conspiracy to commit a crime and rioting.



They pleaded guilty to these charges, which led to their convictions.







3. Mzbel’s son’s ‘There is no God’ comment



Ghanaian musician cum entrepreneur, Mzbel’s son’s ‘There is no God' comment parked an outrage in the public domain after some people felt the remark underestimated the supremacy of God.



Mzbel’s son claimed that he does not believe in the existence of an Almighty God and does not feel his value because it is his mother who takes care of his needs.

After huge public backlash, Mzbel came out to affirm that she does not also believe in the existence of an Almighty God because anything that has life can be regarded as such.



She asserted that the fact that when libation is being poured there is an acknowledgment of other gods is a testament that they are equally relevant as the Almighty God.



“Yes! We don’t believe in the existence of an Almighty God, because we know that everything or anything that has a life no matter how big or small is a God, that is why when we pour libation (pray) we acknowledge and honor all those energies (God),” Mzbel wrote on her Instagram page.



She was subjected to vehement criticisms by celebrities, pastors and other individuals who felt aggrieved by her utterance.







4. Shatta Wale and Kwasi Aboagye feud



Popular media personality, Kwasi Aboagye, labeled as false, Shatta Wale’s claims that he (Shatta Wale) was paid a whopping £80,000 for performing at the Ghana Music Awards UK 2023.



Earlier in a Twitter post, the Dancehall musician, while appreciating the organizers and fans for a successful event, bragged about being honored with such an amount.



In what seemed like a jab at event organizers in Ghana, Shatta said: “Thank you, London, #GMAUK You did what Ghana music in Ghana couldn’t do 80k pounds for performance Artiste of the year 2023 (Icing on the cake) Shatta Wale is a London boy now !!!”



But Kwasi Aboagye insisted that Shatta's statements were mere lies.



The popular broadcaster said on his Peace FM Entertainment Review show that the organizers can't pay Shatta Wale such an amount after incurring other huge costs for his trip.



“Shatta Wale said he was paid 80,000 pounds as a performance fee and the ultimate ‘Artiste of the Year’ award. He was never paid 80,000 pounds for his performance. It is a huge lie! Do the organizers even have that 80,000 pounds to give Shatta Wale? He is lying. It is never true. 80,000 pounds. You were given a heroic welcome at the airport, given a royalty treat. You, your girlfriend, and your entire team were given visas. You guys flew first class. I am not sure you were even given 10,000 pounds.



Shatta Wale responded to his claims by raining insults on Kwasi Aboagye and the owners of Despite Media for using their platform to spew lies and tarnish his image.

Netizens slammed Shatta Wale for his insults to the owners of Despite Media and urged him to deal with Kwasi Aboagye as an individual and not involve others.







Kwasi Aboagye



5. Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy clash over stadium booking



Shatta Wale revived his rift with Stonebwoy, and this time around, it stemmed from the clash of their events at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Shatta, who was the first to announce and share flyers of his event said he has been asked to give up the venue for Stonebwoy due to an instruction from higher authorities, a situation he deems unfair.



Shatta Wale earlier announced that his Freedom Wave concert was slated for 20-25th December and Stonebwoy also scheduled 22nd December for his BHIM Concert.



This development stirred confusion as according to Shatta, although he was the first to announce and book the stadium for his five-day-long event, he has been asked to re-schedule for next year.



In a Facebook live session, Shatta Wale accused Stonebwoy of sabotage, and the deliberate scheduling of his annual BHIM Concert at the same venue and around the same time as his Freedom Wave Festival.



His anger also stemmed from the fact that the Accra Sports Stadium has always been the ideal location for his December concert ever since it was launched, but this time around, it has been allocated to his nemesis (Stonebwoy).



Narrating what led to the cancellation of his show and how events unfolded, Shatta said in Pidgin English:



“I sat down with my team and I was like, let’s start doing promos because I got calls from outside Ghana and everyone wants to come and enjoy the 360 events. I’ve got fans from Germany, London, Qatar, Dubai and America, shout out to them. They are all sending me messages that this year, they want to come and support for it to look good.



"As we just put out flyer, Stonebwoy dems go put out flyer that they are also doing their show on the 22nd. No problem, the stadium, eno be my father ein own, eno be ein father ein own. I gave Sammy money to book the venue and all of that. As we come announce that we get festival and the lineup of things we dey come do, that be when Stonebwoy too wan do show 22nd.

In a bid to address the situation, his outbursts were saddled with threats and curses that caught the attention of netizens.







7. Report of McBrown’s marriage on the brink of collapse



Rumors of Nana Ama McBrown's husband, Maxwell Mensah, having a side chick who might be jeopardizing their marriage intensified on social media.



Earlier when the news of a popular socialite who was ditched after dating a man for ten years went viral, one of the reasons stated was that she was secretly dating Maxwell.



Ridwan, who became famous for marrying another woman after dating Serwaa for ten years, claimed that her repeated cheating escapades with McBrown's husband led him to end their relationship.



After the news went rife, netizens noticed that Maxwell and Serwaa still followed and liked each other's posts online, a situation that raised numerous concerns.



According to reports, McBrown and her husband were separated for a while, and ‘the other woman’ had taken over her marriage.



Further reports stated that all efforts by family elders to dissolve Maxwell and Serwaa’s affair proved futile as the two weren’t ready to give it up.



McBrown later came out to debunk the rumors and stated emphatically that there was no iota of truth in the reports of her marriage being at risk.



She reiterated that the relationship between herself and her husband was intact and there was no sign of her marriage collapsing as it was claimed in the media space.



These are some of the controversies that gained much attention and publicity in the year 2023.



SB/BB