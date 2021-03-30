Tourism, Arts and Culture can add $5B to GDP annually - Awal

Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Awal

Source: Edmond Gyebi, Contributor

The Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Awal, has revealed plans to revitalize the tourism sector to become a strong and indispensable force that would contribute at least 5 billion dollars annually to the economic transformation of Ghana.

Dr. Awal who is expected to use his business acumen and entrepreneurial skills to change the face of Ghana’s Tourism Industry revealed how he intends to make the sector a number one contributor to the country’s GDP.



Speaking at a 2-day retreat organized for the Management Staff and the Heads of Agencies under the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry held at Akosombo in the Eastern Region, the Minister emphasized that he would infuse business perspectives in line with the Strategic Policy direction of the Ministry to rake in more revenue for the state.



Dr. Awal said that in ensuring the actualization of the Ghana Beyond Aid agenda of the Government he was more than prepared to work with all the relevant stakeholders to make Ghana an attractive tourism destination in Africa by boosting tourism, culture and the creative arts sectors.



He described it as a multi-billion dollar sector, which needed to be given the utmost attention and governmental support to thrive.



The Minister further unveiled his plans to make Domestic Tourism his top-most priority by improving the tourism centres to attract at least 1 million local tourists visitation annually.

As part of his unwavering commitment to make Ghana's tourism hub a game-changer in the economic transformation of Ghana, Dr. Awal promised to create massive employment opportunities for Ghanaian citizens in the industry.



Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Awal disclosed that upon his assumption of office, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo challenged him to use his business and entrepreneurial skills to change the face of the Ghana Tourism industry, and in consequence promised not to depart from that call.



He entreated all the Heads of Agencies under the Ministry to work closely and in a more transparent manner with him for the betterment of Ghana.



The Chief Director of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, John Yao Agbeko, earlier in his remarks officially welcomed Hon. Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Awal to the Ministry, adding that the meeting was to also afford the policy makers an opportunity to have a deeper knowledge of the sector and how it had performed over the years under the Agency Heads.



Eleven (11) Heads of Agencies under the Ministry took turns delivering their presentations on their respective Agencies' Policy interventions and activities.