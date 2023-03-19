0
Menu
Entertainment

Tourism Ministry sets up committee to look into demolishing of Asaase Pa Resort

Tourism Ministry Committee A photo of the committee members

Sun, 19 Mar 2023 Source: Tourism Ministry

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture has set up a committee to ascertain facts surrounding the demolition of the Asaase Pa Resort located in the Cape Coast Metropolis in the central region of Ghana.

According to sources, the committee's job is to examine the historical causes of the demolition and come up with ways to deal with the issues that seems to be causing anxiety amongst the diasporan community in Ghana.

The source added that, within two weeks of the scheduled committee meeting on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, the committee will produce a report.

The Central Region Administration, the Ghana Tourism Authority, the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly, Asaase Pa Resort, and the Diaspora Coalition are among the committee's members.

It will be recalled that news broke on Monday, March 13, 2023, that a popular diaspora Resort, had been demolished by the Assembly.

In order to assess the situation, the Minister dispatched a delegation to meet with the Central Regional Minister and the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly's top officials to seek to a resolution of the matter.

Source: Tourism Ministry
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Defence Ministry, Ken Agyapong donate GH¢70,000 to slain soldier's mother
Bawumia reveals how high exchange rate gave him sleepless nights
Bawumia reveals how high exchange rate gave him sleepless nights
KNUST lecturer rubbishes Kennedy Agyapong’s presidential ambitions
Adom-Otchere berates NDC MP over ‘elephant medals’
Bleeding is allowed – Bawumia mocks Gold-for-oil critics
I don't accept national honours, I duly informed Solicitor-General - Fui Tsikata speaks
How social media users reacted to High Court’s ruling on Anas vs Kennedy Agyapong
NPP, Akufo-Addo, Bawumia must apologize to Adu Boahen - Ken Agyapong
NDC MP exposed over 'elephant is now a national symbol' tweet?