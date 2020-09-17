Entertainment

Tourism Ministry to mark World Tourism Day

Barbara Oteng Gyasi, Tourism Minister

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture (MoTAC) on Thursday said the 2020 World Tourism Day (WTD) activities starts from Tuesday, September 22 to 27.

It has also selected two cities: Bogoso and Takoradi in the Western Region to host events of the celebration, a statement issued and signed by Alhaji Alhassan Abubakar Sadik, Public Affairs Manager at the Ministry, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, said.



It said the 2020 WTD sought to celebrate the sector’s unique ability to drive economic development and provide opportunities outside of big cities, especially those that would otherwise be left behind.



It was also to derive maximum economic impact from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and to invariably put tourism as the topmost priority on the Government's agenda.



"The World Tourism Day 2020 also underscores the important role tourism plays in preserving and promoting cultural heritage and curbing urban migration in Ghana and the world at large,’’ the statement said.



This year's celebration is on the theme: "Tourism and Rural Development."

Events lined up include a virtual symposium via zoom, health walk, tree planting exercise, musical concert and grand durbar and photo exhibition.



The WTD is an annual event, celebrated globally on September 27, to highlight the significance of tourism and its social, cultural, political and economic significance around the world.



The statement, therefore, appealed to the public, residents of the host region, players in the tourism, arts and culture industry and the media to support the Ministry to ensure the success of the celebrations.



"Support by all and sundry for the occasion would undoubtedly help the Government and the Ministry to resuscitate the tourism sector as we contend with the COVID-19 pandemic by promoting the important role tourism plays in the socio-cultural and economic development of the country," it said.

