Tourism minister designate Awal will excel – Presenter predicts

Mohammed Awal, Minister designate for Tourism, Arts and Culture

Mohammed Awal, president Akufo-Addo’s nominee for the Tourism, Arts and Culture ministry has been tipped to excel despite not being an industry person.

According to Adom TV presenter, Omanhene Kwabena Asante, traits of discipline and a strong business sense, will ensure that the nominee if confirmed by parliament would shock his doubters.



“You may think of Awal as a slow person but he delivers in the end. Catherine’s vibrancy and urgency will be difficult to match but I believe Awal will give the creative industry the needed results.



“And he comes on board as a neutral, he doesn’t belong to any side. That industry is divided into about 100, so all decisions are seen as partisan, so he comes on a clear sheet, he is non-aligned.



"He’d come with a posturing of ‘let’s join hands and work,’ don’t forget that he is a disciplinarian. He is very fair but firm and results oriented," he added.

Omanhene was speaking on Asempa FM’s news analysis program Ekosii Sen. Awal’s last portfolio was at the Business Development Ministry. The ministry has been scrapped due to the downsizing of the president's team for the execution of his second term mandate.



In the president's first term, the ministry was handled by two appointees - first was Catherine Afeku and later, Barbara Oteng Gyasi.



The presenter stressed that it could take Awal's initiative to drum home the business potential especially of the creative arts industry. “Many people are concerned but I can say that Awal could become a turning point. I don’t really have a problem knowing who Awal is and where he has come from,” he added.