Tourists throng Wli waterfalls on Boxing Day

Wli waterfalls

Source: GNA

Scores of tourists, on Boxing Day, visited the Wli waterfalls in the Hohoe Municipality of the Volta region to mark the Christmas festivities.

They came in as individuals, groups and corporate entities to make merry and have fun, including dancing and swimming.



A visit to the Falls by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at about 1415 hours saw that some individuals and groups had already been at the site and departed, while others were still arriving as at 1638 hours.



Miss Benedicta Akpedze Ola, a Student, who visited the Wli waterfalls for the first time, said the sight of the tourist attraction was one of a breathtaking beauty.



She said her first experience was memorable and would visit the Falls again.



Mr Ibrahim Allawin, a Kumasi-based foreign national, came with his family on their first visit to the Falls and said they had fun and would return next year.

He noted that one of the things he would love to see was the sitting of a restaurant around the Falls to enable visitors to stay long at the Falls.



Madam Josephine Larbi, Midwife, said although she had been to the site on several occasions, she brought her children to also have a feel since it was their first time.



Dr William Obeng-Amponsah, Lecturer, Regent University College of Science and Technology, said he came with his family and that of his brother in-law’s family, adding that he was the only one among the team, who was visiting the site for the first time.



He said he would suggest that a restaurant and a drinking bar were situated at the falls.



Dr Obeng-Amponsah said bins should be provided along the path to the waterfalls to prevent littering from visiting tourists.

Mr Paul Nyavor, Administrator of the Wli Falls Office, told the GNA that there were ongoing development projects, including the construction of steel bridges to replace the existing ones.



He said the changing rooms and places of convenience were almost completed, adding that plans were advanced on handling faecal matter to avoid any contamination.



Mr Nyavor said litter bins would also be placed along the path to the waterfalls to avoid littering.



He said the Office was also receiving some developments such as the installation of CCTV cameras to enhance security and digitising the operations at the Office, which would reduce human interactions.



Mr Nyavor noted that there had also been a price adjustment for tourists, who visited the Site.