Tabloid News

Tracey Boakye and Gloria Kani have disgraced NDC Party - Ghanaian presenter in UK

A UK-based Ghanaian Presenter/Musician Lil Shee has fired Tracey Boakye and Gloria Kani for bringing disrespect to the NDC party.

According to Lil Shee, the two actresses might cause the defeat of the NDC party at the 2020 election after they washed their dirty linen in public and she demanded that authorities punish them before they totally destroy the image of the NDC party.



Lil Shee believes Tracey Boakye and Gloria just by their association with the NDC party have caused irreparable damage to the NDC Party and they should not be left to go free

As of now, the former best friends have ceased fire. They are no more talking on social media as they were raging a few days ago.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.