Tracey Boakye congratulates Afia Schwarzenegger after reportedly getting married

Tracey And Afia2.png Tracey Boakye and her best friend, Afia Schwarzenegger

Fri, 10 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On February 10, 2023, Ghanaians were astonished to hear the news that Afia Schwarzenegger had reportedly gotten married.

The mother of three revealed on her social media accounts that she was married to a king while wearing a stunning yellow kente gown that fit her body perfectly.

In a post shared on Instagram by actress Tracey Boakye, she congratulated Afia Schwarzenegger on her third marriage.

“Congratulations Mama @queenafiaschwarzenegger,” she shared the post with love emojis accompanying it.

This announcement comes after Afia and her ex-husband, Abrokwa, had their marriage fall apart due to problems with adultery just a year after their wedding.

The couple got married in South Africa in 2016 and had a traditional wedding ceremony in Accra.

However, information on the contentious socialite's new marriage is still being acquired.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
