Tracey Boakye ‘crashes’ the internet with a sultry swimming video

Sat, 29 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actress cum entrepreneur, Tracey Boakye, has distorted the minds of fans with a video in which she was captured sensually displaying her swimming skills.

Spotted in a hot purple bikini which exposed her huge butt cheeks, the popular Kumawood melanin goddess dived into the pool during family time with her kids.

Grooving to Nigeria singer, Kiss Daniel’s ‘Cough’ hit track, Tracey shared the video captured in a slomo mode that well-defined the details of her banging body in the pool of water.

“Saturday afternoon at home with my babies, Kwaku Danso Yahaya and Nana_Akua_Nhyira_ #bosslady #theirmadam #mrsntiamoah,” she wrote as the caption to the video seen on her Instagram page.

This particular video has been met with mixed reactions from netizens who are somewhat shocked to chance on such a wild post from Tracey on a sunny afternoon.

Admirers have also shared compliments, particularly about her body.

