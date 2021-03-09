Tracey Boakye gifts 'screen husband' undisclosed dollar sum

Screengrabs from Tracey's Instagram video

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye has gifted an undisclosed dollar sum to a young actor and comedian, Kyekyeku.

The actress posted a meeting between the two on her Instagram account which has over 1.8 million followers.



“I surprised @officialkyekyeku this afternoon at home. He almost cried. Awww I just love him. My screen husband,” Tracey Boakye captioned the video she shared on Instagram.



The video posted on March 8 was also shared on her Facebook page. The visibly surprised actor is heard asking in Twi what he had done to be given that amount of money as a gift.



To which Tracey responds: "I kept asking him what he wanted me to do for him, so I didn't even know what to do. So if you change it, anything you want to do..."



The actor disclosed that he was in Accra for an interview with Despite Group's UTV when he was told that Tracey wanted to see her, only for her to surprise him with the amount.

He praised her for her generosity attempting a number of times to kneel down and thank her.



Below is the Instagram video Tracey posted:



