Entertainment

Tracey Boakye is evil and very wicked, she relies on black magic - Former friend of Tracey reveals

Kumawood actresses Tracey Boakye and Gloria Kani

Actress and former friend of Tracey Boakye, Gloria Kani has dropped a number of wild allegations against the actress and has dared her to utter a word if she feels she is a tough lady for more explosive revelations.

As sighted by sammykaymedia.com in Gloria’s video recording, she stated she is ready to break all the protocols to deal with Tracey if she dares her. A very furious Gloria said Tracey is evil and very wicked and for that reason she will implore for Tracey’s baby daddy to do a DNA on the child to ascertain whether the baby is really his.



Dropping some more secrets, Gloria alleged that the mother of two had an affair with her friend’s ex-husband and was paid GhC2000.



She added that Tracey relies on black magic for certain things and that her mother even walked on her once and witnessed it.



According to Gloria Kani, former chief of staff, Julius Debrah is not Tracey’s baby’s father and stated she is not ready to drop exclusive information that will break homes.

Gloria’s feud with Tracey sparked on social media after Tracey came public to say that people have been reaching her friends to advise her to keep calm over her issue with MzBel. Tracey replied that “if they call you, drop the call and tell them you don’t feed me”.



Tracy’s utterances during her rant on social media appeared to be very offensive to Gloria Kani which made her come out boldly to say that she knows Tracey inside, out because they were once friends , therefore if she continues to speak ill about her, she will badly expose her by coming out with more explosive revelations.



Watch video below;





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.