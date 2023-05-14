Tracey Boakye receives flowers from husband on Mother's Day

Frank Badu Ntiamoah wants the world to know that he found the best wife and mother in his beloved wife, actress Tracey Boakye, the woman who has held him down all these years.

On the occasion of Mother's Day on Sunday, May 14, Frank published a video in honour of Tracey where he confessed his love to her.



Typical of the couple, gift items including a bouquet of pink flowers were put on display.



Tracey who was captured in the embrace of her husband had broad smiles on her face.



Frank's message to the actress and mother of three read: "From the kids @kwaku_danso_yahaya @nana_akua_nhyira_ @l_akwasi_badu_ntiamoah and myself, we wish u a HAPPY MOTHERS DAY. Thanks for being the best and wonderful mom, we love you @tracey_boakye."



