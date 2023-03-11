Tracey Boakye shares first photos of her son

Sat, 11 Mar 2023 Source: zionfelix.net
Following the recent announcement about the birth of their first child together, Frank Ntiamoah and Tracey Boakye have been providing their followers with updates about their son.
After recently sharing baby bump photos and revealing that the baby was a boy, Tracey and her husband in the early hours of Friday, March 10, 2023, revealed the name of the baby as Nana Akwesi Ntiamoah.
Amid the reactions on social media, Tracey has shared the first-ever photo of her adorable baby boy.
Even though the face of the baby was not shown in the post, he has received some good compliments online.
Check the photo below:
