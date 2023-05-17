Tracey Boakye shares heartwarming moments with mother as they prepare for baby's christening

Tracey Boakye captured beside her mother

Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur, Tracey Boakye, has taken to social media to share heartwarming moments with her mother as they prepared for her baby's christening.

Through her posts, she expressed deep admiration and love for her mother, highlighting the significance of the upcoming family event.



In a touching Instagram post, Tracey Boakye shared a video that featured herself, her mother, and her two children, while her mother held her newborn son.



Tracey captioned the video with heartfelt words, "The beautiful woman that carried me in her womb for 9 months, MY MUM, with her grandchildren."



Tracey Boakye's posts also emphasized the presence of her only sister, Sydney, who joined the family gathering to welcome the newest member.



Expressing her excitement, the actress warmly welcomed her sister home, stating, "With my only sister Sydney. Welcome home. We're getting ready for @l_akwasi_badu_ntiamoah's christening."

On March 6, 2023, Tracey Boakye, the Ghanaian actress, joyfully announced the birth of her third child with her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah.



Tracey shared the happy news with her followers on Instagram, posting stunning photos of her baby bump.



In the photos, she can be seen wearing a beautiful blue tulle gown, radiating happiness with a beaming smile.



Although she didn't reveal the exact date of birth, she confirmed that the baby is a boy, bringing even more joy and excitement to their growing family.





ADA/BB